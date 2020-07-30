Letscom Wireless Earbuds, Bluetooth 5.0 Headphones IPX6 Sweat Proof, 80 Hours Playtime with Wireless Charging Case, HD Stereo Built-in Mic in-Ear Sports Earphones for Running Gym Workout



About Us

With considerable experience in smart wearables and earphones, Letscom offers quality products to users all over the globe and let them live an easier lifestyle with the accessibility of technology.

Highlight Features

– Advanced Bluetooth 5. 0 technology

– IPX6 Water Resistant Certificated

– Charging Case Supports both wire and Wireless Charging

– Up to 80 hours Ultra Long Playtime

– 2600mAh Charging Case and Power Bank Functionality

– 1 Hour Quick Charge (Earbuds)for 4. 5 Hours use

– 6mm Dynamic Speakers with AAC Coding

– Zero-pressure Touch Control

– Auto Switching between Dual/Single Use

Wearing Tips

-Make sure earbuds are in the correct ears and the indicator light facing down, rotate the headset to fit snugly.

-Note that the sound hole facing up is the incorrect way to wear the earbuds.

Specifications

Model: T22 Ear Buds

Bluetooth Version: V 5. 0

Chip: AB1532

Battery: 40mAh (per earbud), 2600mAh (charging case)

Charging Time: Approx. 1 hr (earbuds), 6-7 hrs (charging case)

Music Playing/Call Time: Approx. 4. 5 hrs per charge

Standby Time: 80 hours

Charging Voltage: DC 5V/1A

Waterproof Rate: IPX6

Supported Wireless Protocols: HFP 1. 7/HSP 1. 2/A2DP 1. 3/AVRCP 1. 6

Bluetooth Connection Distance: Up to 10 meters (33 feet)

Package Contents

Wireless Earbuds × 1 Pair (Left and Right)

Charging Case × 1

Micro USB Cable × 1

User Manual × 1

Ear Tips × 3 pairs (Large/Medium/Small)

80 Hours Playback: Up to 4. 5 hours playback combined with a 2600mAh portable case that can last up to 80 hours. The battery case can also be used as emergency power bank.

IPX6 Water Resistant: Handle heavy sweat or rain with ease.

Wireless Charging: Charging case supports both wired and wireless charging to provide you more convenient charging methods.

Dual/Single Earbud Use: Auto Switch between earbuds care-free thanks to the latest Multi Cast Synchronization Technology. Enjoy music without any lag/delay whenever using the left or right earphones alone.