LETSCOM Smart Watch Fitness Tracker Heart Rate Monitor Step Calorie Counter Sleep Monitor Music Control IP68 Water Resistant 1.3″ Color Touch Screen Activity Tracking Pedometer for Women Men



Price: $35.99 - $30.59

(as of Jul 14,2020 23:16:12 UTC – Details)

From the manufacturer

LETSCOM Smart Watches–Just got smarter



Letscom 2019 Latest Updated IP68 Water Resistant 1.3″ Large Color Touch Screen Smart Watch with Activity Tracking and Heart Rate Monitor

This smart fitness tracker is only suitable for devices that use iOS 8.0/Android OS 4.4 or above and Bluetooth 2.0 or later (not compatible with iPad, PC or Tablet)

Tips:

The band is adjustable and suitable for wrist sizes from 5.5 to 8.7 inches (139 mm to 220 mm). Please keep the area between your skin and your smart watch clean and dry after swimming or sweaty workouts, and avoid wearing your smart watch too tight.

Specifications:

Model: ID205L

Bluetooth Transmission Distance: 10 Meters (33 feet)

Screen Type: TFT LCD color screen

Strap material: TPU

Charging Time: 2-3 hours

Usage time: 10+ days

Working Temperature: -20℃ to 60℃

Sports Tracking & GPS Connectivity

Track your exercise data with 9 different sports modes. Connect your device to your smartphone to track GPS data and share your results to your friends and family on social media.

Sleep Tracking

A good night’s sleep helps you wake up physically refreshed and mentally sharp. Our tracker helps record your sleep automatically, measuring: deep, light and awake sleep and wakes you up with silent vibrating alarms.

Stopwatch Functionality

Just tap the touch button to turn on your stopwatch, you can easily record every second whether working out, cooking, or even when measuring your commute to work.

Highlight Features



Find Phone

Set the tracker to locate your phone by making the phone vibrate or ring.

Sedentary Alerts & Relaxation Guides

You can set a time to be reminded to stay active, or use our relaxation guide to control breathing to relieve yourself from stress.

Smart Alarms:

You can set up to 10 alarm clocks according to your needs, great for tasks reminders such as getting up for work, taking medicine, setting dates, exercising, sleeping and much more.

Heart Rate Monitor

✓

✓

✓

✓

—

—

Step Counter

✓

✓

✓

✓

—

—

Calorie Counter

✓

✓

✓

✓

—

—

Sleep Monitor

✓

✓

✓

✓

—

—

All-day Activity Tracking

✓

✓

✓

✓

—

—

Call & Message Reminder

✓

✓

✓

✓

—

—

Multi-sport mode

✓

✓

✓

✓

—

—

Stopwatch

✓

✓

✓

✓

—

—

Breathing Training

✓

—

—

✓

—

—

Color Screen

✓

✓

✓

✓

—

—

Large Stylish Dial Display: 1.3-inch TFT-LCD color touch screen features 4 different customizable displays, making it easier and quicker to view the time, day of the week，date, steps travelled, and calories burned, your message notifications can also be displayed straight to your device screen

Heart Rate Monitoring & Sleep Tracking: Automatically monitor your daily real-time heart rate, and track your sleep quality status to get a better understanding of your health

All-day Fitness Tracking: Accurately records your activity data such as: steps taken, distance travelled, calories burned, minutes active and your weekly/monthly accumulative data, you can also see your fitness targets at a glance allowing you to easily control your rhythm of exercise, helping you to adjust and make your exercise as effective as possible

More Smart Functions: Music control, incoming call notifications with the option to long press to hang up, up to 10 alarm clocks, timer functionality, breathing guides, sedentary alerts, wrist sensor,target settings, all this plus the option to sync your data with Strava

Great Battery Life: Built with a 210mAh battery that only takes 2.5 hours to charge and can be used for up to 10 days with a standby time of 30-45 days. You can adjust the screen brightness according to your needs