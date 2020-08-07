LETSCOM Fitness Tracker HR, Activity Tracker Watch with Heart Rate Monitor, IP67 Waterproof Smart Bracelet with Step Counter, Calorie Counter, Pedometer Watch for Women and Men, Kids



Price: $25.99 - $23.99

(as of Aug 07,2020 08:21:43 UTC – Details)



Letscom fitness tracker with heart rate monitor, everything you expected from a fitness tracker with a compact design.

Requires iOS 7.1 & later or Android 4.4 & later, Bluetooth 4.0 & later. Smartphone only, not compatible with iPad, PC or tablets

Note: This fitness tracker is IP67 waterproof grade, sweat-proof, dust-proof,but do not wear it when you are showering or swimming.

Essential Features:

OLED 0.96 Inch Screen:View your health data on a bright and clear OLED 0.96 inch screen and customize your clock face that suits your taste.

Call Alert: The tracker vibrates and call is displayed on screen when there is an incoming call.

Alarm Alert: Set silent alarms on the tracker to wake you up and not disturb your partner.

SNS Alert: Receive notifications from other apps (Facebook, WhatsApp, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter) on your tracker screen.

SMS Alert: Enable the function to read incoming text message on your tracker screen.

Remote Camera Shooting: Operation on the screen could remotely control photography shooting.

Wrist Sense: The screen is automatically lightened up when you turn your wrist towards you.

Specification:

Model: ID115Plus HR

Bluetooth Version: Bluetooth 4.0 or later

Bluetooth Transmission Distance: 10 Meters (32.8 feet)

CPU: Nordic nRF52832-QFAA

Sensor: KIONIX KX022-1020

HR Sensor: silicon labs Si1142

Screen: 0.96 inch OLED

Material: upper casing: PC; strap: TPU

Dimension: suits for wrist size: 5.4 inch – 7.6 inch

Battery type: Li Battery

Battery capacity: 65mAh

Working time: 5-10 days

Charging method: USB charging

Charging time: 1-2 hours

Weight: 0.84oz (23.8g)

Multifunction Health Manager: Heart rate monitoring and activity tracking, auto sleep tracking to help you know your everyday health status

Smart Notification: Receive call and message notifications and alarms on your wrist so that you never miss things that matter; sedentary alert to remind you to move for refreshment

14-Sport Tracking: Tracks up to 14 sports such as running, spinning, workout, dancing, yoga, and more, helping you adjust your exercise intensity for better results

APP Supported: Use it with our customized “VeryFitPro” app on your smartphone for detailed exercise data and more functions; please scan the QR code in the user manual to download the “VeryFitPro” app

Built-in USB Plug: Built-in USB plug make it easy to charge with any USB block and computer; no charging cable and dock needed; one single charge gives you up to 7 days of battery life