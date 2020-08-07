LETSCOM Fitness Tracker HR, Activity Tracker Watch with Heart Rate Monitor, IP67 Waterproof Smart Bracelet with Step Counter, Calorie Counter, Pedometer Watch for Women and Men, Kids

Price:
$25.99 - $23.99
(as of Aug 07,2020 08:21:43 UTC – Details)
Letscom fitness tracker with heart rate monitor, everything you expected from a fitness tracker with a compact design.
Requires iOS 7.1 & later or Android 4.4 & later, Bluetooth 4.0 & later. Smartphone only, not compatible with iPad, PC or tablets
Note: This fitness tracker is IP67 waterproof grade, sweat-proof, dust-proof,but do not wear it when you are showering or swimming.
Essential Features:
OLED 0.96 Inch Screen:View your health data on a bright and clear OLED 0.96 inch screen and customize your clock face that suits your taste.
Call Alert: The tracker vibrates and call is displayed on screen when there is an incoming call.
Alarm Alert: Set silent alarms on the tracker to wake you up and not disturb your partner.
SNS Alert: Receive notifications from other apps (Facebook, WhatsApp, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter) on your tracker screen.
SMS Alert: Enable the function to read incoming text message on your tracker screen.
Remote Camera Shooting: Operation on the screen could remotely control photography shooting.
Wrist Sense: The screen is automatically lightened up when you turn your wrist towards you.
Specification:
Model: ID115Plus HR
Bluetooth Version: Bluetooth 4.0 or later
Bluetooth Transmission Distance: 10 Meters (32.8 feet)
CPU: Nordic nRF52832-QFAA
Sensor: KIONIX KX022-1020
HR Sensor: silicon labs Si1142
Screen: 0.96 inch OLED
Material: upper casing: PC; strap: TPU
Dimension: suits for wrist size: 5.4 inch – 7.6 inch
Battery type: Li Battery
Battery capacity: 65mAh
Working time: 5-10 days
Charging method: USB charging
Charging time: 1-2 hours
Weight: 0.84oz (23.8g)
Multifunction Health Manager: Heart rate monitoring and activity tracking, auto sleep tracking to help you know your everyday health status
Smart Notification: Receive call and message notifications and alarms on your wrist so that you never miss things that matter; sedentary alert to remind you to move for refreshment
14-Sport Tracking: Tracks up to 14 sports such as running, spinning, workout, dancing, yoga, and more, helping you adjust your exercise intensity for better results
APP Supported: Use it with our customized “VeryFitPro” app on your smartphone for detailed exercise data and more functions; please scan the QR code in the user manual to download the “VeryFitPro” app
Built-in USB Plug: Built-in USB plug make it easy to charge with any USB block and computer; no charging cable and dock needed; one single charge gives you up to 7 days of battery life