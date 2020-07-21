Letscom Bluetooth Headphones, 15Hrs Playtime Wireless 5.0 Earbuds IPX7 Waterproof Sport Running in-Ear Headsets w/Mic Stereo Sound Noise Cancelling for Work Home Office



SPECIFICATIONS

Bluetooth Standard: V5. 0

Wireless Profile: A2DP, HFP, HSP, AVRCP, SPP

Operating Range: 33 feet/10 meters (No obstacles between)

Waterproof Rate: IPX7

Standby Time: 250 hours

Charging Time: 1-2 hours

Talk/Playing Time: about 12-15 hours (Varies according to volume level and audio content)

Charging Voltage: DC 5V

Charging Current: 5V 500mAh

Package Contents

Bluetooth headphones × 1

Carry bag × 1

Ear tips × 4 pairs (L, M, S, XS)

Dedicated Charging Cable x 1

Wire clip (removable) × 1

User manual × 1

Up to 15hrs Playtime: Built-in 120mAh battery and 1-2 hours quick charge offers enough playtime for music listening or phone calls.

Stable and Secure Connectivity: Upgraded 5.0 Bluetooth technology provides stable, fast-speed connections, allowing you to enjoy music hassle free. Compatible with PC & phones.

Amazing Sound Quality: Designed with 11mm copper speakers complete with enhanced bass and reduced distortion.

IPX7 Waterproof Design: Internal Nano-coated design ensure waterproof function, great for exercises; making your earphones more durable to use.

Excellent Noise Cancellation: Latest RCV technology enables clearer phone calls. Leaving you with superior sound and passive noise cancellation. Great choice for offices and home-based agents.