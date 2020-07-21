Letscom Bluetooth Headphones, 15Hrs Playtime Wireless 5.0 Earbuds IPX7 Waterproof Sport Running in-Ear Headsets w/Mic Stereo Sound Noise Cancelling for Work Home Office

Price:
SPECIFICATIONS
Bluetooth Standard: V5. 0
Wireless Profile: A2DP, HFP, HSP, AVRCP, SPP
Operating Range: 33 feet/10 meters (No obstacles between)
Waterproof Rate: IPX7
Standby Time: 250 hours
Charging Time: 1-2 hours
Talk/Playing Time: about 12-15 hours (Varies according to volume level and audio content)
Charging Voltage: DC 5V
Charging Current: 5V 500mAh
Package Contents
Bluetooth headphones × 1
Carry bag × 1
Ear tips × 4 pairs (L, M, S, XS)
Dedicated Charging Cable x 1
Wire clip (removable) × 1
User manual × 1
Up to 15hrs Playtime: Built-in 120mAh battery and 1-2 hours quick charge offers enough playtime for music listening or phone calls.
Stable and Secure Connectivity: Upgraded 5.0 Bluetooth technology provides stable, fast-speed connections, allowing you to enjoy music hassle free. Compatible with PC & phones.
Amazing Sound Quality: Designed with 11mm copper speakers complete with enhanced bass and reduced distortion.
IPX7 Waterproof Design: Internal Nano-coated design ensure waterproof function, great for exercises; making your earphones more durable to use.
Excellent Noise Cancellation: Latest RCV technology enables clearer phone calls. Leaving you with superior sound and passive noise cancellation. Great choice for offices and home-based agents.