Let’s stop talking about celebrity weight loss

Adele’s new single “Easy on Me” has dropped, but people are still talking about her weight loss more than her music. From Adele to Jonah Hill to Lizzo, it seems we can’t stop picking apart celebrities’ bodies, and it needs to stop, says CNN entertainment reporter Lisa Respers France. Representation matters, Lisa says, and that includes body sizes in Hollywood. If you want to watch some shows that celebrate body positivity, check out “Shrill,” “GLOW” and “Orange is the New Black.”
ByHanna Shardi
