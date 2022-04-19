On the occasion of the International Day of Monuments (April 18), the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Armenia announced a competition for students of grades 5-12 in schools, colleges and colleges entitled “Let’s Recognize and Preserve Our Monuments”.

The aim of the competition was to promote awareness of cultural heritage, preservation of monuments, public awareness of care, high responsibility for them.

From April 12 to 18, at 20:00, a photo of an excerpt from a historical and cultural monument of the Republic of Armenia was posted on the Facebook page of the Ministry of Education and Science. According to the terms of the competition, the student who was the first to correctly answer the question “Which monument is in which region?” In the comments section became the winner of the day. Edited responses from other users’ Facebook pages were not viewed.

About 500 responses were written in the comments of the 7 publications of the “Let’s Recognize, Preserve Our Monuments” contest dedicated to the International Day of Monuments and Sights.

We present the first seven who answered correctly:

12.04.2022 – Venera Petrosyan, a student of Gyumri High School N 37, Shirak region, RA

13.04.2022 – Mane Hasratyan, student of Ashotsk secondary school, Shirak region, RA

14.04.2022 – Anush Gasparyan, a student of Yerevan High School No. 159,

15.04.2022 – Mkrtich Gabrielyan, student of “Photon” college in Gyumri, Shirak region, RA,

16.04.2022 Anush Arakelyan, a student of Yerevan High School No. 139,

17.04.2022 – Gohar Amirkhanyan, student of Gosh secondary school of Tavush region, RA,

18.04.2022 – Anahit Gabrielyan, a student of Gyumri High School N 37, Shirak region, RA.

The winning students will be awarded with incentive gifts from the RA Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports.