‘Let’s Make It For Life’

The liberal elites of Hollywood will be in full celebration mode from the time the Supreme Court voted in a 5-4 decision to uphold the illegal Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) amnesty program, which was enacted by Barack Obama’s administration.

The amnesty program had protected around 700,000 individuals who had arrived at the U.S. illegally as kids, preventing them from being deported, based on Breitbart News. President Donald Trump had rescinded this system in 2017, but the Supreme Court just ruled that his administration had not met the regulatory standards required when cancelling DACA.

It didn’t take really miss the radical leftists of Hollywood to begin celebrating the ruling want it was Christmas. Actress Mia Farrow kicked things off by saying, “Now lets make it for life,” adding the hashtag “#citizenship.”

Now lets make it for a lifetime. #citizenship — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) June 18, 2020

Oscar-winner Viola Davis tweeted, “To all you dreamers, I celebrate with you today!”

Now This really is America living up to its promise!! To all you dreamers, I celebrate with you today! https://t.co/g3JKEE48Y5 — Viola Davis (@violadavis) June 18, 2020

“Omg!!! This is so beautiful! We love you DACA Americans! You make the world a more beautiful and inspiring place,” wrote “Avengers” star Mark Ruffalo.

Omg!!! This is indeed beautiful! We love you DACA Americans! You make the world an even more beautiful and inspiring place. https://t.co/Qxfi7SnpnO — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) June 18, 2020

Even “Halloween” star Jamie Lee Curtis got in on the action, writing, “Sweet dreams tonight DREAMERS! Thank you @Scotus.”

Sweet dreams tonight DREAMERS! Thank you @Scotus pic.twitter.com/LxQLkZXVLz — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) June 18, 2020

Actress-turned-radical leftwing activist Alyssa Milano unsurprisingly couldn’t resist giving her thoughts on this as well, writing, “Today, I am celebrating a major victory for DACA recipients and their families! Dreamers are our friends, family, and nearest and dearest — their #HomeIsHere!”

Today, I’m celebrating a significant victory for DACA recipients and their loved ones! Dreamers are our friends, family, and nearest and dearest — their #HomeIsHere! pic.twitter.com/NLzwWKw0h4 — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) June 18, 2020

“DACA dreamers!!! Another beautiful day in America,” comedian Chelsea Handler tweeted. “LGBTQ, Dreamers, and police reform through the duration of this country. I AM HOPEFUL AND OPTIMISTIC concerning the future.”

DACA dreamers!!! Another beautiful day in America. LGBTQ, Dreamers, and police reform throughout this country. I WILL BE HOPEFUL AND OPTIMISTIC concerning the future. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) June 18, 2020

Finally, “Star Trek” actor George Takei shamelessly used the ruling to simply take shots at Trump. “Amazing. Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. wrote the opinion,” Takei tweeted. “The ruling was a blow to one of Trump’s central campaign promises to ‘immediately terminate’ an executive order by Obama that Trump had called an illegal executive amnesty for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants.”

Amazing. Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. wrote the opinion. The ruling was a blow to 1 of Trump’s central campaign promises to “immediately terminate” an executive order by Obama that Trump had known as an illegal executive amnesty for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants. https://t.co/jWElSN2q3k — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) June 18, 2020

This piece was published by PopZette Staff on June 19, 2020. It originally appeared in LifeZette and is used by permission.

Read more at LifeZette:

Gov. Cuomo shames America for ‘racist past’ after ‘noose’ is found in Harlem park: Then the truth comes out

House Black Caucus chair breaks with Black Lives Matter

Democrats reveal fall election strategy: Denounce Donald and Melania Trump