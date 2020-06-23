‘Let’s Make It For Life’

By
Jasyson
-

The liberal elites of Hollywood will be in full celebration mode from the time the Supreme Court voted in a 5-4 decision to uphold the illegal Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) amnesty program, which was enacted by Barack Obama’s administration.

The amnesty program had protected around 700,000 individuals who had arrived at the U.S. illegally as kids, preventing them from being deported, based on Breitbart News. President Donald Trump had rescinded this system in 2017, but the Supreme Court just ruled that his administration had not met the regulatory standards required when cancelling DACA.

It didn’t take really miss the radical leftists of Hollywood to begin celebrating the ruling want it was Christmas. Actress Mia Farrow kicked things off by saying, “Now lets make it for life,” adding the hashtag “#citizenship.”

Oscar-winner Viola Davis tweeted, “To all you dreamers, I celebrate with you today!”

“Omg!!! This is so beautiful! We love you DACA Americans! You make the world a more beautiful and inspiring place,” wrote “Avengers” star Mark Ruffalo.

Even “Halloween” star Jamie Lee Curtis got in on the action, writing, “Sweet dreams tonight DREAMERS! Thank you @Scotus.”

Actress-turned-radical leftwing activist Alyssa Milano unsurprisingly couldn’t resist giving her thoughts on this as well, writing, “Today, I am celebrating a major victory for DACA recipients and their families! Dreamers are our friends, family, and nearest and dearest — their #HomeIsHere!”

“DACA dreamers!!! Another beautiful day in America,” comedian Chelsea Handler tweeted. “LGBTQ, Dreamers, and police reform through the duration of this country.  I AM HOPEFUL AND OPTIMISTIC concerning the future.”

Finally, “Star Trek” actor George Takei shamelessly used the ruling to simply take shots at Trump. “Amazing. Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. wrote the opinion,” Takei tweeted. “The ruling was a blow to one of Trump’s central campaign promises to ‘immediately terminate’ an executive order by Obama that Trump had called an illegal executive amnesty for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants.”

This piece was published by PopZette Staff on June 19, 2020. It originally appeared in LifeZette and is used by permission.

Read more at LifeZette:
Gov. Cuomo shames America for ‘racist past’ after ‘noose’ is found in Harlem park: Then the truth comes out
House Black Caucus chair breaks with Black Lives Matter
Democrats reveal fall election strategy: Denounce Donald and Melania Trump



Source link

Post Views: 24

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR