‘Let’s make America hot again’ Paris Hilton unveils presidency plans – Armenian News

Just several days after American rapper Kanye West announced he would be running for U.S. president on his Twitter account, American fashion mogul Paris Hilton also said she is entering the US presidential race, Daily Sabah reports.

Hilton, 39, posted a video on her behalf Instagram account where she’s being interviewed while wearing a shirt that says “Paris for President,” saying that she’d choose Rihanna as her vice president.

“Rihanna, she’s beautiful and talented I think she’ll make a great VP,” Hilton said in the video.

She also promised to paint the White House pink because “white is just too boring.”

Hilton also posted a picture of her standing in front of the White House – photoshopped pink – with a few hashtags like #Parisforpresident and #MakeAmericaHotAgain.