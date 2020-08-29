‘Let’s hope we see the Chelsea version of Hazard at Real Madrid’ – Azpilicueta backing Belgian to come good

The Spanish protector, who invested numerous effective years together with a skilled forward at Stamford Bridge, thinks class will shine through

Eden Hazard is capable of duplicating the success he took pleasure in at Chelsea as a Real Madrid gamer, states Cesar Azpilicueta, with the Belgian being backed to come good at Santiago Bernabeu.

A relocation to Spain has actually not exercised as prepared for a male who brightened the Premier League throughout 7 years at Stamford Bridge.

Real invested EUR100 million (₤ 89m/$ 119m) worth of faith in Hazard when prising him from Chelsea’s clutches.

The strategy was that the 29- year- old would fill the function of Blancos talisman that had actually been uninhabited given that Cristiano Ronaldo left in the summer season of 2018.

The 2019- 20 project was, nevertheless, to be a screening one for Hazard as he had a hard time to discover a trigger.

Injury has a hard time did his cause couple of favours, however he handled simply one objective through 22 looks.

Azpilicueta, who invested numerous effective years together with Hazard in west London, thinks a tested entertainer will provide for Real in 2020- 21 if he stays in shape and restores lost self-confidence.

The Chelsea protector informed Radio Marca: “This season has actually been obstructed by injuries and he hasn’t been at 100 percent.

” I hope he can get some rhythm in order to assist his group.

” I believe that Real …