“Europe has been living in a new reality for more than a month. “Russia’s aggression against Ukraine’s territorial integrity has shown that we are united in defending democratic values,” said Lindert Verbik, President of the Council of Europe (CoE), addressing the 42nd session of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities of the Council of Europe in Strasbourg.

Let us inform you that at the moment the Congress is holding a discussion on “Russia’s war against Ukraine”, during which the delegates criticize Russia’s actions.

In his speech, Lindert Verbik noted that the international community responded immediately and unitedly to support Ukraine. The President of the Congress used the role of local authorities, which operate on the front lines, especially in tense situations. He mentioned. “These trials strengthen us in achieving our goal of building a more stable and inclusive society.” Building a sustainable society starts at the local level, in cities and regions. This is the approach of mayors, council members, elected officials who serve their residents. “Being always by the side of the residents and this unity creates a responsibility among the residents of the communities to protect their rights, so that people can stand up and defend their rights.”

Lindert Verbick stated that for the first time since the Congress session has been held without Russia since 1996. Recalling that the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe has decided that Russia is no longer a member of the Council of Europe, he said that this is the response of the Council of Europe to the fact that Russia has decided to reject the principles of this organization. He mentioned. “Hopefully, Russia will put an end to all this, it will not open a new Iron Curtain with Europe.” The President of the Council of Europe said that the war against Ukraine underlined the need for a strong local government and condemned what was happening to the representatives of the local authorities in Ukraine. “I strongly condemn the arrest of the mayors of Dneprudny in the Zaporozhye region of Zaporozhye, the pressure on local elected officials in the occupied territories, and call for their immediate release. I pay tribute to local leaders for their key role in meeting the day-to-day challenges of citizens in their cities, towns and villages. I call on the Russian authorities to immediately cease hostilities, withdraw their troops, and end human rights abuses and violations of international law. Existing infrastructure must be maintained և Humanitarian corridors must be maintained for the safe evacuation of all blockaded areas. “I want to reaffirm our full solidarity with Ukraine and its people and regret the unfortunate consequences of this unjustified aggression, the unprecedented number of refugees and internally displaced persons that Europe has not experienced since World War II.”

Tat Tat Harutyunyan