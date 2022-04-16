Narek Chobanyan had to leave the service after being wounded in the 44-day war, but he mentions that he is always a military man by profession.

Narek took part in the 44-day war in the hottest spots.

A loyal soldier, a devoted devotee who preferred to die with the commander. Yesterday was Narek’s birthday. Always peaceful, calm and bright. Dear Narek, God bless your birthday. Congratulations and best wishes to you, be healthy, full of achievements, I wish you light, happy years, dear hero.

“I remember,” he says, “there came a time when we were going to take drastic steps.

– Commander, if you have to stay and die here, then I will stay too, if we have to go, then together…

When we went to Martuni, we were mostly with the same guys. In the morning, when an intensive tape was being dropped, I somehow reached Alekyan, asked him what had happened, he said. “Hayko is not feeling well, you have to lower him, I said, if it is not a serious matter, let the commander be patient or not. “You and Ruben are the smart ones, bring Hayko down…”

I lowered Hayko when I came out of the trench completely, I was injured by going through the last hole, by a tape hit, I was injured in the shoulder ուղղակի I just raised my head, I said, God dear, is it my turn? I was being dragged into a nearby hole, and the tape hit me so hard that it was like hail. I was one end of the trench, Alekyan was the other end.

Ruben Baghajyan was close to me, he called Choba, are you injured? I said, yes, Ruben saved my life, I was taken to hospital, after that the boys remained in position. The nurse was calling me Choba (short form of the surname-ed), I woke up, you have finished the war, we are taking you to “Astghik”. The only question that interested me was where my hand was, after performing 4 surgeries, a month passed, the doctor approached me and said, “Congratulations, your hand is saved, as if I were born a second time.”

Armine KARAKHANYAN

“Aravot” daily

15.04.2022: