Arthur Vanetsyan, the leader of the “I have honor” faction of the National Assembly, the leader of the “Homeland” party, called on the citizens to unite, to fight together for the sake of Armenia, for the sake of Artsakh, for the sake of remaining Armenian.





Arthur Vanetsyan stated that he is in Freedom Square, he will stay there to communicate with the citizens concerned with the fate of the homeland, to discuss the existing serious problems with them, to draw the way of struggle together.

“The critical point has come that by writing other articles, making speeches, writing some statuses on Facebook, we will not achieve anything. The statements made by these authorities in recent days, the information provided by the authorities to the people show that they have already come to terms with the loss of Artsakh, are ready to hand over Artsakh completely to the enemy, we are already reaching a point when we are dealing with Armenia’s security.

“Please, come to Freedom Square, let us unite, become stronger, stronger, fight for Armenia, for Artsakh, for being Armenian,” said Arthur Vanetsyan.