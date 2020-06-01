‘Let’s do this another way’: George Floyd’s brother calls for peace – video | US news

George Floyd’s brother implores protesters to stay peaceable, urging individuals to exit and vote reasonably than flip to violence. ‘Stop thinking our voice don’t matter, and vote,’ Terrence Floyd mentioned, visiting the positioning of his brother’s loss of life. ‘If I’m not over right here wilding out, if I’m not over right here blowing up stuff, if I’m not over right here messing up my neighborhood, then what are y’all doing?’