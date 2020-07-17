‘Let’s Be Honest, He’s Been Wrong A Lot’

Conservative radio host Mark Levin feels the American people should know about Dr. Anthony Fauci’s track record because he’s “been wrong a lot.”

Levin’s comments, made on his self-named program, come as the White House has been accused by left-wing media outlets of trying to ‘attack’ the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

“Shouldn’t the American people know this [Fauci’s mistakes]?” Levin asked his viewers. “I mean, shouldn’t the media be informing us, if Fauci is going to be held up as the number one, planet’s expert on the subject?”

“Let’s be honest, Fauci’s been wrong a lot,” the host added. “And the president is not ignoring the science — he has other experts giving him advice.”

RELATED: Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick: Dr. Fauci Doesn’t Know What He’s Talking About

Wrong A Lot

Levin makes an incredibly important point here. The media have latched onto Fauci as the be-all-end-all on the COVID-19 pandemic response and any dissension from that is portrayed as not following the science.

But there is an entire coronavirus task force made up of experts in many fields.

And let’s face it – not everybody has been on board with Fauci who, by his own admission, is focused solely on pandemic response and not other matters of national interest.

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro recently penned a controversial op-ed in USA Today that said the good doctor “has been wrong about everything I have interacted with him on.”

Navarro claimed Fauci was behind the ball on restricting travel from China which “might well have saved hundreds of thousands of American lives.”

He noted Fauci had downplayed the pandemic to the media as well.

To paraphrase Levin, shouldn’t this information be laid out before the public so they can decide whether or not Fauci’s predictions and recommendations are wise?

RELATED: Congressmen Rand Paul, Andy Biggs: If We Keep Listening to Fauci, There Won’t Be an America to Reopen

Not the End-All

Navarro is, by no means, the only person to call Fauci out for his history of mistakes.

Fox News host Tucker Carlson has repeatedly called out the doctor’s history of missteps saying that “this is just buffoon level stuff.”

Congressman Rand Paul (R-KY) has repeatedly taken Fauci to task over school openings or placing restrictions on the economy.

During congressional testimony in May, Paul told him that “one-size-fits-all” lockdowns are “kind of ridiculous” and told Fauci that “I don’t think you’re the end-all” on decisions pertaining to the good of the nation.

“I give advice according to the best scientific evidence”: Dr. Anthony Fauci and Sen. Rand Paul argued Tuesday during a Senate hearing over the impact of the coronavirus on children and the decision to reopen schools while Fauci testified to the Senate https://t.co/CrtBnaGkxK pic.twitter.com/05VNNTa66x — The New York Times (@nytimes) May 12, 2020

Meanwhile, Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick has advised that he would no longer be taking advice from Fauci.

“He has been wrong every time on every issue,” Patrick claimed. “I don’t need his advice anymore.”

Levin is not arguing to ignore Fauci’s advice, but he is saying President Trump is justified in listening to more than one expert in formulating his response to the pandemic.