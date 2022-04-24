Artsakh Foreign Minister, leader of the Conservative Party Davit Babayan issued a message on the occasion of the 107th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide ․

“Dear compatriots, friends, party members,

Today, the Artsakh Conservative Party, together with all Armenians, once again remembers the innocent victims of the Armenian Genocide, the Great Genocide, and commemorates them.

The year 1915 is forever etched in our hearts and souls. We must remember our history, especially the tragedies and disasters that took place in it. Forgetting the crimes will eventually lead to their justification.

However, this does not mean that we must break, let fear, despair and smallness prevail in our consciousness, otherwise new genocides will be inevitable.

Strong faith, patriotism, unity և professionalism ․ These are the guarantees of our reliable future և victories.

May God enlighten the souls of all the innocent victims, give strength and vigor to our people. ”