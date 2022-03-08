Statement by UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell on International Women’s Day

“On International Women’s Day, we commemorate the hard work that the international community has done for women and girls around the world. We celebrate the significant achievements of women and girls in our societies. And we quadruple our commitment to make those achievements accessible to every girl everywhere.

However, the struggle for gender equality is not over. Indeed, even before the coronavirus epidemic, gender inequality continued to be one of the most widespread and greatest injustices of our time. But this injustice has multiplied due to the impact of the epidemic.

Entering the third year of the coronavirus, beginning our post-epidemic era, we must do our utmost to live in a fairer world tomorrow.

COVID-19 destroys girls’ lives. Continued school closures, economic hardships, service disruptions endanger the health, well-being and future of the most vulnerable girls. More than 11 million girls worldwide may not return to school after the epidemic! An additional 10 million underage girls will be at risk of forced marriage over the next decade.

Because children are forced to spend more time at home due to blockades, girls are responsible for most of the household chores. Many do not have the opportunity to distance themselves from their abuser by being cut off from services that can protect them. Rates of gender, including sexual violence, are rising.

We can not allow a whole generation of girls to pay the price of this epidemic for the rest of their lives. On the way to our work in the post-epidemic era, girls need to be at the center of global, national, and local epidemic response and response programs.

And that means not closing schools so that girls can get back to school, as well as making the right investments so that girls who are out of school can make up for lost time.

It also means investing in girls’ health և education,, including reproductive և sexual health և rights.

It means protecting girls from all forms of violence, including harmful practices such as underage marriages and female genital mutilation.

Empowered girls strengthen progress. All the girls in the world stand up for their rights and call for such steps. We need to listen to them. World stability, peace and prosperity depend on it.

On International Women’s Day, let us commit to taking a holistic approach to girls’ recovery from the coronavirus, which will help create a fairer, more equal post-epidemic world for girls, and a brighter, more peaceful, more prosperous future for all of us. ”

UNICEF Armenia