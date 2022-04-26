As a warning to the police and an expression of protest, Ishkhan Saghatelyan, a member of the “Hayastan” faction, recently called on all the participants of the crowded march to sit on the ground for ten minutes. As we reported, the second Yerevan march of the union demanding the resignation of Nikol Pashinyan and for the idea of saving Artsakh started today near the statue of David of Sassoun.
Saghatelyan stressed that today the police detained the young protesters without justification. “If necessary, let them come and arrest everyone one by one. They will not stop us. ” Ishkhan Saghatelyan also asked for political support for political prisoners Mamikon Aslanyan, Narek Mantashyan and others. Then the march continued in the center of Yerevan.
Luiza SUKIASYAN
