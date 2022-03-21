Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory message to the representatives of the Kurdish community of Armenia on the occasion of the Kurdish New Year, Navruz.

The message says: “I warmly congratulate the representatives of the Kurdish community of Armenia on the occasion of the New Year, Nowruz.

Let Navruz, the spring awakening, be a symbol of a year of joy and achievement for the Kurds of Armenia. Let all the trials, big and small, be in the past, and success in all your good deeds will accompany you.

May the New Year be a year of abundance, prosperity and prosperity for the Kurds living in Armenia.

I wish the representatives of the Kurdish community of Armenia happiness, fullness and solidarity to your families, prosperity and progress to your community in an equal fraternal family of the Armenian society.

“Happy Navruz.”