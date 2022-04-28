“Let the government think about Artsakh and its destiny,” Artak Zakaryan, former Deputy Minister of Defense and member of the RPA Supreme Body, told reporters before the RPA youth march.

The journalist’s question referred to the fact that the representatives of the government describe the struggle of the opposition as a struggle for power. Artak Zakaryan urged the authorities not to worry about the actions of the opposition and assured that the struggle of the opposition is not a struggle for power, but to have a state and statehood. He assured that there are even ways out of this situation, for that the ruling force just needs to leave.

Nelli GRIGORYAN