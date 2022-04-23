Ilham Ali committed another falsification of historical facts, this time about the demographic of the NKAO, stated the State Minister of the Artsakh Republic Artak Beglaryan.

“During another event in occupied Shushi, the President of Azerbaijan said, among other false allegations, that in Soviet times the Azerbaijani population in the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region was in the majority, while the reality is exactly the opposite.

1. 1921 At the time of the annexation of Karabakh, the Azerbaijani population was 4%, and in the following decades, according to USSR census figures:

• 1926: 10.06%,

• 1939: 9.32%,

• 1959 – 13.80%,

• 1970: 18.08%;

• 1979: 22.98%,

• 1989: 21.52%.

2. Naturally, the rest of the population were Armenians, with a very small percentage being foreigners.

3. And these are the indicators that were collected by the authorities of Soviet Azerbaijan (including the father of Ilham Ali), so they are definitely significantly exaggerated.

4. The steadily growing number of Azeris in the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic during the Soviet years is conditioned by the white genocide committed against the indigenous Armenian population.

“Let the Azerbaijani authorities remember once and for all that there has been an exclusively Armenian overwhelming majority in Artsakh for three thousand years,” the Artsakh State Minister stated.



