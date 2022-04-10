"Let our minds and hearts become the New Jerusalem." Catholicos of All Armenians | Morning:

On April 10, the Armenian Apostolic Holy Church celebrated the memory of the triumphal entry of our Lord Jesus Christ into Jerusalem, the Rosary. Years ago, the holiday was celebrated by His Holiness. With the blessing of His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, the Day of Blessing of Children was declared.

On this occasion, at the end of the morning service, in the open altar of St. Trdat, under the presidency of the Patriarch of All Armenians, a ceremony of Andastan was performed – a blessing of children. His Holiness then distributed his blessing to the children gathered in the Mother See, and the willow branches were distributed to the faithful during Andastan.

On the occasion of Berkrashat, the Congregation of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin took part in the sacred liturgy in St. Gayane Monastery. The celebrant was the director of the Church Conceptual Affairs Office of the Mother See, His Grace T. Bishop Vazgen Mirzakhanyan.

Referring to the meaning of the holiday, Bishop Vazgen in his sermon, particularly mentioned: “When the time came for them to enter Jerusalem, the Jewish Passover was approaching. Just as the Jews had traditionally taken the Passover lamb to their home five days before, so Christ was in Jerusalem five days before, because the great doctrine for which man was God. “

Referring to the Gospel episode of the day ին On the Feast of Tsaghkazard, His Holiness told those present ․ “The Feast of Tabernacles” comes once again to call us, as Jesus cleansed the Temple, and we will cleanse our hearts and souls from all filthiness, open the doors of our souls with prayer, repentance and confession, dwelling there in our Lord Jesus Christ. Let our minds and hearts become the New Jerusalem. ”

After the Holy Liturgy, a children’s blessing ceremony was held in the siege of St. Gayane Monastery, during which the Patriarch of All Armenians again distributed his blessing to the children who had arrived at the Mother See on the occasion of the holiday.

