From 12 o’clock the marches of the Resistance movement took place in different parts of Yerevan demanding the resignation of Nikol Pashinyan. The protesters then marched to France Square.

“We have been crossing the streets of Yerevan for 4 hours already. We closed the street wherever we wanted. We sat wherever we wanted. Wherever we wanted, we forced our decision. No one escaped the violence today. So let the red berets, the cops, their bosses, and finally Nicole’s classmate, the police chief, and Nicole, decide, we do what we want. “So Nikol is no longer the owner of the country, we are the owner of our country,” said Gegham Manukyan, a member of the “Hayastan” faction.

The participants of the march joined those gathered in the French Square. Ishkhan Saghatelyan announced from the platform that the agenda for the next day would be announced at the rally to be held at 7 pm. “Let’s rest for three hours, regain our strength and continue our struggle,” he said.

Gohar HAKOBYAN