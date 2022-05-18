The police are not punished, that is why they can resort to such measures, not only to detain, but also to swear and beat minors after being detained, human rights activist Zhanna Aleksanyan told Aysor.am.

“We constantly condemn the actions of the police, but it has no consequences. The Chief of Police gathers a collection of official examinations, because they constantly say that an official investigation is being carried out. But we are not informed about the results.

And we continue to see violence by the police. Of course, I do not compare the actions of the current police with the use of large-scale violence by the former police, but it does not mean anything. “The police must be restrained so as not to use violence,” the human rights activist said, describing yesterday’s actions of the police, during which the 77-year-old woman had broken her arm, as highly reprehensible.

According to Zhanna Alexanyan, the condemnable actions of the police should not go unpunished; if criminal cases are initiated in many cases, they should also be initiated against the police.

“As a human rights activist, I condemn the police for all this,” said our interlocutor.

As for the arrest of Garik Galeyan, the father of the killed soldier Mkhitar Galeyan, Zhanna Aleksanyan emphasized that it is obvious from the nominated articles that they are not serious articles.

“Even if there was an incident in the military unit with the participation of that person, an entire military unit, including the Investigative Committee, should not have been charged or arrested.

I consider Garik Galeyan’s arrest and intolerance of his act immoral. That person is your victim, երկու his two words should have been tolerated, not articles submitted to him.

“Let Argishti Kyaramyan go and conduct an objective investigation into the cases of the killed soldiers, and not bring three charges against the father of the killed soldier,” the human rights activist added.