Lessons from a Survey Ship Standoff

When a Chinese survey ship deployed near a Malaysian-contracted oil exploration vessel in Malaysian waters in mid-April, tensions within the South China Sea went up a notch. United States and Australia despatched warships to the realm to ship a message to China – that Southeast Asian nations must be free to use sources off their very own coasts.

Yet Malaysia itself saved its counsel. The authorities scarcely issued a phrase of protest over China’s actions. And then, a month after the Chinese ship had arrived, the Malaysian-contracted drillship West Capella returned to port, and China’s Hai Yang Di Zhi Eight went on its method.

Experts say Malaysia’s dealing with of the standoff underscored its desire for low-key dealing with of such disputes and to keep away from harm to its relationship with China – even because it challenges Beijing’s sweeping claims within the South China Sea on the United Nations.

But questions stay about how sturdy Malaysia’s quiet diplomacy will probably be within the face of China, a nation intent on pressuring Southeast Asian nations that need to faucet sources in areas that lie off their coasts. Areas that China, in defiance of worldwide regulation, claims for itself.

“Malaysia’s approach is to keep its head down in the hope that China will ignore Malaysia’s operations in the South China Sea,” stated Murray Hiebert, a Southeast Asia professional on the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington. “No, China is on a roll in the [South China Sea] and I don’t expect that it will leave Malaysia’s oil and gas operations alone.”

Satellite picture of the Malaysian-contracted drillship West Capella within the South China Sea, accompanied by the Executive Stride, a resupply vessel, April 22, 2020.

Credit: Planet Labs Inc.



Chinese Survey Ship Sets Sail

China has deployed the Hai Yang Di Zhi Eight in contentious circumstances earlier than. Last 12 months, it was on the heart of a months-long standoff with Vietnam on the disputed Vanguard Bank.

This time, it sailed previous Vietnam and entered Malaysian waters on April 15 together with an escort of China Coast Guard (CCG) and maritime militia ships. It then commenced a survey proper by the West Capella that had been exploring for oil and fuel since December. Vessel monitoring software program revealed the trail of the Hai Yang Di Zhi 8, shifting backwards and forwards on horizontal and vertical paths indicative of a survey. Meanwhile, the CCG and Chinese maritime militia vessels sailed proper subsequent to the West Capella and its resupply ships.

Prashanth Parameswaran, a fellow on the Wilson Center’s Asia program, stated the Hai Yang was most likely deployed in response to Malaysia’s rising assertion of its rights to sources on its continental shelf. Malaysia had submitted a declare for an prolonged continental shelf to the United Nations in December.

That submission prompted China to challenge a protest, stating it nonetheless held “historic rights” to the whole lot of the South China Sea – together with areas inside the continental shelf limits of Malaysia, Vietnam, and the Philippines. This prompted protests from all these nations. On Tuesday, Indonesia followed suit. Notably it cited a 2016 Permanent Court of Arbitration ruling in response to a case introduced by the Philippines that undermined the authorized foundation of China’s claims within the South China Sea.

Malaysia monitored China’s survey exercise with no less than one close by warship and its coastguard all through the month, vessel monitoring software program confirmed. However, Malaysia made few official statements, and was reluctant to acknowledge the marketing campaign because it unfolded. Officials initially said the survey “did not break any laws.”

Hiebert stated this was indicative of Malaysia’s tendency to resolve disputes quietly. “Not saying much about China’s bullying of Malaysian naval or oil exploration vessels seems to be Malaysia’s standard operating procedure,” he stated. “Privately, Malaysian officials often say ‘What do you expect us to do? Go to war with China with our small navy? We don’t want to disrupt our critical economic ties.”

But Malaysia’s low-key response drew some unfavourable views at house, and in accordance with Parameswaran “provided room for speculation and criticism and made it seem like it was on the backfoot.”

US Sends Ships, Malaysia Opts for Quiet Diplomacy

China’s intimidation marketing campaign attracted worldwide consideration. The U.S. Navy despatched ships to the realm on 4 separate events – the primary on April 18, because the U.S. and Australia launched a joint naval train close to the positioning of China’s survey. The U.S. 7th Fleet additionally despatched littoral fight ships thrice, stating that, “The Chinese Communist Party must end its pattern of bullying Southeast Asians out of offshore oil, gas, and fisheries.”

Yet it wasn’t clear that Malaysia welcomed the U.S. presence to the realm or invited it. Foreign Minister Hishammuddin Hussein launched a assertion on April 23 that cautioned each side and urged restraint: “While international law guarantees the freedom of navigation, the presence of warships and vessels in the South China Sea has the potential to increase tensions that in turn may result in miscalculations which may affect peace, security and stability in the region.” The assertion additionally stated that Malaysia was in quiet contact with each side.

Elina Noor, an Associate Professor on the Daniel Ok. Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies, stated this was according to Malaysia’s stance on disputes within the South China Sea.

“The reality is that Malaysia’s preference has always been to treat the South China Sea dispute out of the public glare and without political posturing,” Noor stated.

Luconia Shoals, the place the China Coast Guard has saved up a steady presence round these disputed options inside Malaysian waters for years, May 26, 2020.

Credit: Planet Labs Inc.

Tensions Subside, But For How Long?

The West Capella went again to port within the Bay of Brunei on May 12, eight days earlier than its contract was set to run out, and on the identical day because the final U.S. naval patrol of the realm.

Three days later – the identical day as a name between the protection ministers of Malaysia and China — the Hai Yang Di Zhi Eight departed as nicely, leaving the impression that Malaysia blinked first.

While the realm in query stays quiet, China retains a presence elsewhere inside Malaysia’s unique financial zone. Vessel monitoring software program on Friday confirmed a CCG ship numbered 5204 contained in the Luconia Shoals within the southernmost a part of the Spratly Island chain.

“I don’t think Malaysia’s handling of the West Capella incident changed China’s thinking about operating off Malaysia’s coast,” Hiebert stated. “Chinese ships have been lurking off Malaysia’s James Shoal and Luconia Shoals for several years.”

Noor stated Malaysia’s said desire is to proceed working by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations on negotiations with China for a Code of Conduct (CoC) to manage habits within the South China Sea. Those negotiations started in earnest in 2017, and meant to be full by 2021.

“However, there is little expectation that the CoC will have any teeth or that it will be abided by” even when it was legally binding, Noor stated.

Parameswaran stated there would doubtless be extra “continuity than change” in Malaysia’s strategy to the South China Sea however with out a firmer line towards China, “the risk is that the next crisis may be just around the corner.”