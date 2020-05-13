Lesotho Prime Minister Thomas Thabane to step down

Thabane has actually been under immense political pressure to surrender over his claimed participation in the 2017 murder of his separated partner.

Thabane, whose main term finishes in 2022, claimed he was leaving workplace willingly as well as retiring due to seniority.

“The job of Prime Minister requires sensory perception as well as rapid and physical strength. Due to my age, I am no longer as energetic as I used to be. As such, I have decided to voluntarily vacate office and hand over the reins of Government in accordance with the laws of Lesotho,” Thabane claimed.

High- degree murder