Lesotho Prime Minister resigns after months of pressure over alleged involvement in murder of estranged wife

In a televised handle Tuesday morning, Thabane mentioned the time for him to retire “from the great theater of action, take leave from public office” had come.

The official resignation comes after the 80-year-old Thabane repeatedly mentioned that he would retire.

Thabane’s former wife, Lipolelo, was shot by gunmen shortly earlier than his inauguration because the Prime Minister of the tiny African nation. The couple have been separated and had been pursuing a divorce earlier than her loss of life.

His present wife, Maesaiah Thabane , has been charged in the murder and has been granted bail.