Leslie Marshall: GOP attacks Biden for alleged sexual misconduct, but ignores allegations against Trump

Trump has vehemently denied all of the sexual misconduct allegations against him, which vary from harassment to sexual assault, going again to the 1970s. He has dismissed his 2005 feedback that had been recorded unbeknownst to him by an “Access Hollywood” TV crew as “locker room banter.”

Now Biden faces a sexual assault allegation made in March by Tara Reade, who labored in his Senate workplace in 1993. Biden has denied that one allegation as vehemently as Trump has denied the way more quite a few allegations against him.

I’ve no unbiased information of what allegedly occurred between Trump and the 25 girls and what allegedly occurred between Biden and Reade. I do know that we’re all presumed harmless till confirmed responsible, and each Trump and Biden are entitled to that very same presumption. An unproven accusation alone just isn’t proof of guilt against anybody.

I do know that Trump has a really public historical past of being disrespectful to girls and insulting them, in addition to taking positions denying girls the best to decide on abortion.

And I do know that Biden has a historical past of getting a bit too shut for consolation for some girls in public settings by being overly affectionate. But his hugs and kisses on the cheek – even when inappropriate and indefensible – hardly qualify as sexual assault.

Importantly, on points of girls’s rights and on advocating for insurance policies and legal guidelines helpful to girls there is no such thing as a comparability between Biden and Trump – Biden’s document is way, much better.

So it’s actually a bit a lot for the twice-divorced and thrice-married Trump to color himself as a paragon of advantage and champion of womankind, standing on excessive ethical floor and looking out down at Biden. Trump’s try and reinvent himself this fashion will doubtless blow up in his face – it’s just too absurd to be plausible. In truth, it’s laughable.

Biden says he thinks he’ll survive the allegations by Reade and win the presidency, simply as Trump survived the sooner allegations against him by a number of girls to be elected and expects to be reelected.

I believe Biden is correct about surviving. And all I do know concerning the election is that it is going to be shut.

No one is aware of for sure if American voters will reelect Trump or elect Biden in November. It all will depend on who unbiased and swing-state voters select. And, in fact, it will depend on how many individuals vote at a time when hundreds of thousands of Americans are staying away from crowds (such as you discover at polling locations) to keep away from being contaminated by the coronavirus.

Democrats need to maximize voter turnout by supporting voting by mail. Trump, who himself voted by mail, desires to restrict mail-in voting as a result of he believes excessive voter turnout helps Democrats. Trump’s claims about mail-in voting resulting in voter fraud are baseless.

Why am I so assured Biden gained’t be damage by Tara Reade’s allegation relating to one thing she claims occurred 27 years in the past?

Well first, Reade’s accusation hasn’t damage Biden’s ballot numbers. Even some voters who imagine Reade’s declare nonetheless aren’t able to stroll away from Biden.

A ballot by Monmouth University reveals Biden main Trump 50 to 41 %. In this ballot when voters had been requested in the event that they believed the allegation made by Reade, 37 % mentioned it’s “probably true,” 32 % mentioned it’s “probably not true” and 31 % had no opinion.

And when you take a look at different polls, the panorama is just about the identical. Voters are usually not delay by this allegation sufficient to say goodbye to the presumptive Democratic nominee.

Second, many citizens who imagine marital constancy and morality are main components in who to assist may very effectively conclude that Biden has a greater document right here than Trump in the event that they imagine allegations against each males are true.

Third, demographics favor Biden. Biden’s electoral base within the Democratic Party is made up of older, white working-class voters and African-Americans.

Biden portrays himself because the pal of working women and men. And he has a powerful document of supporting laws benefitting African-Americans going again a long time. In truth, overwhelming assist from these voters clinched the Democratic presidential nomination for him.

Biden supporters are unlikely to abandon him for Trump based mostly on Reade’s unproven claims.

Fourth, the extra progressive Democrats who supported Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. and different Democrats in major races against Biden embrace coverage positions which can be far nearer to Biden’s than Trump’s. It’s exhausting to see many of those Democrats throwing their assist to Trump, who opposes nearly each coverage they favor.

Fifth, Joe Biden promised to pick a girl as his working mate, giving us our first feminine vp if the Biden ticket is elected. And a girl vp would change into a severe presidential contender as soon as Biden left workplace, in the end shattering the glass ceiling that Hillary Clinton virtually broke via.

Biden has additionally vowed to nominate the primary African-American girl to the Supreme Court.

Many girls – and males who care about equal rights – can be extra impressed by opening up these excessive positions to girls than they are going to be about Reade’s unproven claims.

Sixth, a girl working mate will assist Biden win in districts the place Hillary Clinton misplaced in 2016. Looking again on the 2016 midterm elections, girls performed a big function within the final result of quite a few contests. They had been key to flipping battleground districts in California, Virginia and Iowa.

Many girls are delay by Trump’s conduct in addition to his positions on points, so this phase of the voting inhabitants is Biden’s to lose.

In 2016, 49 % of college-educated white girls supported the Democratic candidates, but in 2018 59 % did. That’s a 10 % bounce in simply two years.

The battle for the White House can be lengthy and exhausting. Republicans have already began attempting to smear Biden with various unproven costs with a purpose to tarnish him throughout this election yr.

The unfavorable Trump advert campaigning has already began, whereas Biden is campaigning from his basement attributable to restrictions on giant gatherings to forestall the unfold of the coronavirus.

When voters should make up their minds on who to assist in November, I believe the allegations by many ladies of sexual misconduct by Trump will cancel allegations by one girl against Biden.

Other points – most prominently Trump’s horrible mishandling of the U.S. response to the coronavirus pandemic and the state of our economic system in November – will play an even bigger function in figuring out who leads our nation for the following 4 years.

