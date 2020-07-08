Leslie Marshall: Democrats aren’t fighting a civil war – they’re united in fight to defeat Trump

One thing all those definitions have in common is the word “change.” Biden wants change because that he says he could be fighting for the soul of our nation.

But can Democrats actually get the change they’re seeking? Are they united enough to result in such change? I believe they could.

Many people claim a civil war is raging within the Democratic Party between progressives (critics call them radical leftist extremists) and the more moderate centrist Democrats.

At first glance, this civil war scenario could be easy to believe. But dig a little deeper and you will observe that both the far-left Democrats (epitomized by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York) and the old guard Dems (epitomized by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California and Biden) can unite to get things done.

Some point to the divide in the Democratic Party when they look at recent primaries, in which self-proclaimed progressives (many of them African Americans) defeated moderate incumbents in a few races. One such example is Jamaal Bowman, who won a primary victory over Rep. Eliot Engel, who has represented New York’s 16th Congressional District for three decades.

Like many in the Democratic Party, I would prefer to see red seats being flipped to blue, rather than blue seats being flipped by a Democrat. But the evolution of the party is inevitable as a younger generation replaces an adult one in party leadership and the electorate. Biden, Pelosi along with other centrist Democrats are aware of this.

Do all Democrats think alike? Of course not, anymore than all Republicans do. But it’s an exaggeration to say Democrats are engaged in a civil war. They are united in their determination to defeat Trump in November. And progressives and centrists understand they require to come together to reach compromises in areas where they aren’t in complete agreement.

Biden and his allies have met with a few of the leading progressives within the Democratic Party to discuss issues that matter dearly to the far left, such as for instance climate change.

The two sides are quietly forging common ground to shape a climate plan before November. Biden has proposed a $1.7 trillion plan with the aim of eliminating the country’s net carbon emissions by the season 2050 and achieving 100 percent clean energy in the process.

On the problem of America’s response to the life-threatening coronavirus pandemic, Democrats are united as can be in rejecting Trump’s failed leadership, false claims and efforts to downplay the severity of the disease COVID-19.

Democrats want to fight the pandemic with a national policy that relies on the advice of scientists and medical professionals, and accepts the necessity to social distance, wear masks and take other precautions.

Democrats believe “we’re all in this together” and want a president who leads a national effort to respond to COVID-19 – unlike Trump, who passes the buck to each state, criticizes governors and mayors, and endlessly praises himself for doing everything positively perfectly, even though the pandemic has claimed more than 130,000 lives in the U.S.

In addition, Democrats are united about how we have to respond to the economic harm the pandemic has caused because the result of business closures and workers losing their jobs. Democrats want a new stimulus package that will help ordinary Americans keep their domiciles, feed their loved ones and pay their other bills in the face of the worst economic crisis considering that the Great Depression.

And on the problem of systemic racism and the police, Democrats are united in the fact that black lives matter and that racism can’t be tolerated.

Most Democrats don’t want to power down police departments – they desire to reform the police so police do a better job performing their duties. That means better training for police on how to defuse violent confrontations and giving some police responsibilities – such as for instance dealing with mentally ill people – to other agencies better equipped to handle situations perhaps not involving crimes.

Democrats support peaceful protests. But despite the claims of President Trump and Republicans, Democrats don’t support looting along with other criminal behavior – and certainly don’t want to see the destruction of American society.

Republicans are hoping that Democrats will once more be fragmented and divided, as we were in 2016. That divide hurt Hillary Clinton and enabled Trump to win the presidential race in the Electoral College, despite Clinton getting about 3 million popular votes.

Democrats know our history and study from our mistakes. This November we will be united to achieve our most significant goal: sending Trump in to political retirement.

