Leslie Jones revealed her first look in Coming 2 America, one of the most awaited sequels. This happened when the reunion of Arsenio Hall and Eddie Murphy was revealed in the sequel. This took place on Thursday.

Leslie Jones expressed how she felt working on Coming 2 America through a statement. She said that it had been an awesome experience for her. She also stated that the film celebrated the culture of the Black people and their excellence as well. She greatly praised the entire cast of the Coming 2 America. Jones also mentioned how honored she felt to be part of it. She also noted that Comin 2 America stood for all positive things. The story reflected women’s empowerment and familial relationships. Jones noted that the comedy show would be a good refreshment after the depressing year everybody has had to face.

Summarizing Coming 2 America

The director of Comin 2 America is Craig Brewer. The cast includes Jones, Murphy who plays the character of Mary, and Prince Akeem, Mary’s son. The director gave a gist of the film in an interview. He seemed to be quite happy as he gave a sneak-peak. He said that the story could be compared to a certain imaginary scenario concerning the royal family of Britain. the backstory of the movie was that a royal family suddenly comes to know there exists a child from their family.

The director also talked about the details of Jones ‘character. Jones plays the character of a woman who is vibrant and joyous. Lisa played by Shari Headly, is the one who can connect to her the most. This is because both she and Jones hails from Queens. Lisa has not been back to her hometown after getting married to Akeem.