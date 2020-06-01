Leslie Jones Calls For Rioters To “Burn Down This F*cking Constitution”

The “comedian” Leslie Jones mentioned that the rioters on the streets proper now ought to give attention to voting so as to “burn this f*cking constitution.”

Jones: “We Tore Sh*t Up Son!”

In a video posted on Twitter, the previous Saturday Night Live star first admitted on her involvement within the Los Angeles riots in 1992.

“I was 22 when the LA riots happened, and I’m telling you, I tore sh*t up. I had a sledgehammer, all that sh*t. We tore sh*t up son,” Jones mentioned, however famous that the riots ruined many poor areas of town which have by no means recovered even 30 years later.

Despite this recognition of the harm that violent riots do, Jones mentioned she loves that individuals are out “protesting” (aka, looting and attacking harmless folks). Her actual criticism of the rioters isn’t their violent actions, however their lack of ability to actually change something in her eyes.

“I’m gonna tell you, to get the f*ck what you really want, we’re going to have to change the fucking system. And to change the system, we have to f*cking vote,” Jones mentioned.

“So as hard as you guys are going and protesting I pray to the good Lord y’all go this hard when it’s time to vote. They want you to do this sh*t so they can call us thugs,” she added, repeating the conspiratorial idea that the President and authorities need these riots to occur.

“You want to burn down buildings? Burn down this f*cking Constitution,” Jones mentioned. “And we do that by fucking lifting our voice, by fucking voting. That’s our real voice. That’s how we really show them.”

This is how I really feel! Hope y’all hear what I’m saying!! pic.twitter.com/BtAPtaUW1Q — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) June 1, 2020

Extremely Violent Rhetoric From Hollywood!

I feel that is among the most violent rhetoric I’ve seen from the Hollywood liberal elite proper now. Of course, they’re all supporting the “protests,” however a lot of them are claiming they’re simply peaceable and it’s only some dangerous actors doing the rioting. However, Jones absolutely backs the actions of the rioters right here – she has completely no ethical qualms with them destroying property, as a result of she did the very same issues herself in her youth! I’m wondering what number of of tomorrow’s celebrities can have participated in these riots at this time.