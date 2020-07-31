LeSean McCoy: Veteran running back reaches one-year deal with Tampa Bay Buccaneers | NFL News





LeSean McCoy spent last season with the Kansas City Chiefs

Veteran running back LeSean McCoy has reached a one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, his agent Drew Rosenhaus has confirmed.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the Bucs gave McCoy the veteran minimum, just a lot more than $1m.

“He’s very excited to play with established vets like (Tom) Brady and (Rob Gronkowski) in trying to win another championship,” Rosenhaus told ESPN.

This is the 32-year-old’s fourth NFL team after spending last season with the Kansas City Chiefs.

McCoy played in 13 games (nine starts) and rushed for 465 yards and four touchdowns during the regular season. He played only 1 snap and did not record a stat during the Chiefs’ run through the playoffs to the Super Bowl title.

The Chiefs signed McCoy to a one-year deal in September after he was launched by the Buffalo Bills. McCoy became less involved with Kansas City’s offense since the season wore on and was inactive for Super Bowl LIV.

The six-time Pro Bowl selection and two-time first-team All-Pro joins Ronald Jones, Dare Ogunbowale and third-round draft pick Ke’Shawn Vaughn towards the top of the Bucs’ backfield. TJ Logan and Raymond Calais are also vying for spots on the team. Vaughn was wear the COVID-19/reserve list this week.

McCoy has rushed for 11,071 yards in his career, third among active players behind only Frank Gore and Adrian Peterson and 22nd in NFL history. McCoy has 73 career touchdowns.