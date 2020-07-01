Leroy Sane: Pep Guardiola wishes Manchester City winger well ahead of Bayern Munich move | Football News





Pep Guardiola says Leroy Sane is joining a fantastic club

Pep Guardiola has wished Leroy Sane well as the Manchester City winger closes in on a £54.8m move to Bayern Munich.

The Germany international is set to sign a five-year handle the Bundesliga champions, that will pay a preliminary fee of £44.7m (€49m) with a string of performance and trophy-related add-ons.

Sane, 24, has continually been related to a move back to his homeland, which includes seen City give up nearly every hope of negotiating a brand new contract after nearly 2 yrs of talks.

Guardiola said: “There are still some little problems but it seems like he’s going to head to Munich. We wish him all the best, big thanks for the years together. We wish him good luck in his new chapter at an excellent club.

“Is it disappointing? He wants to leave. Everyone has their own life. He deserves to move on. I’d love him to stay here but that he decided to move on because he believes he will be happier [in Munich].”

