



Leroy Sane has not performed for Manchester City given that August

Manchester City are position firm within their valuation associated with Leroy Sane after considerably more talks along with Bayern Munich, according to Sky in Germany.

Talks last week ended with Bayern being told City want a fee of around £62m (€70m) for the Germany winger – whose contract runs out in the summertime of 2021 – with Bayern’s latest offer to arrive at £36m (€40m).

Bayern head coach Hansi Flick said on Wednesday that wide players would be one of is own transfer priorities this summer.

The German champions wished to sign him last summer but that he suffered a significant knee injury in the Community Shield game against Liverpool and has not played since throughout the 2019/20 campaign.

