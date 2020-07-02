Leroy Sane: Bayern Munich apologise to Manchester City over signing photo publication | Football News





Leroy Sane is about to be part of Bayern Munich from Man City

Bayern Munich have apologised to Manchester City following the publication of images displaying Leroy Sane as their participant, earlier than the switch has been formally introduced.

Images on social media – apparently posted on the Arabic model of the membership’s web site – confirmed Germany worldwide Sane signing his contract.

City and Bayern have already agreed a deal price an preliminary £44.7m charge, rising to £54.8m, dependant on performance-based and trophy-related add-ons.

It is believed Sane will double the wages he was being supplied by City to keep on the Etihad, with Bayern set to pay Sane round £20m per 12 months.

Pep Guardiola speaks to Sane as he leaves the pitch injured through the Community Shield win over Liverpool

The 24-year-old’s transfer to Bayern – understood to be on a five-year deal – is but to be confirmed, nevertheless, main to the apology from the Bundesliga champions.

Sane, who has solely simply returned after struggling a cruciate ligament knee harm within the Community Shield win over Liverpool, has scored 39 objectives in 135 appearances in all competitions for City since becoming a member of from Schalke for £37m in August 2016.