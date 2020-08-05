LePan Smart Watch Bluetooth HD Touch Screen Heart Rate Monitors Activity Monitors Wristband Pedometer USB Charge Built-in Speaker Microphone Metal Frame, Replaceable Strap

Price: $13.99
(as of Aug 05,2020 18:11:42 UTC – Details)
Product model: L11
Hardware platform: MTK2502c
Compatible System: Android 4.4+ and iOS 8.0+
LCD specifications: 1.61″ display screen
Resolution: 256*320 pixel
BT Version: BT4.0
Memory: 128M + 64M
Battery: 250mAh
Charging: USB Charging
Main Functios:
SPK: Support
MIC: Support
Speaker: Support
G-Sensor: Support
Heart Rate Sensor: Support
BT notification: SMS/MMS and other multimedia timely reminder
Bluetooth music player: Support
Pedometer: Support
Sedentary reminder: Support
Sleep monitoring: Support
Anti-lose function: Support
Contacts: Support
Phone Call: Support
Call Log: Support
Calls Reminder: Support
Remote Camera: Support
Recording feature: Support
USB: Magnetic USB connector
Clock display: Multiple sets of clock, random switching
Alarm clock: Support
Calculator: Support
Calendar: Support
Stopwatch: Support
Multi languages: Support
Guesture motion: raise hand to light up the screen
Dual mode bluetooth LePan smart watch:built-in speaker and microphone you can answer the call, have a unique noise reduction algorithm, it can maintain the call clarity even in the noisy environment.
Zinc aluminum alloy frame and leather wristband. Multi languages choose, Pedometer, G-Sensor, Remote Camera, Bluetooth(4.0) music player, Magnetic USB connector Charging, Calculator, Stopwatch, Alarm clock, Calls Reminder, Call Log, Speaker etc.
Sleep monitoring:sleep information helps encourage you to get to sleep earlier. Sedentary reminder:it will buzz on your arm to reminds you to move. Anti-lose function: you can find your smartwatch through the APP on your phone. Excellent US customer service team with 365 days long warranty. Happy shopping！we are always ready serve you Email:[email protected] or Tel:866-989-9870.
Smart watch L11 use 16:9 slim Tonneau touch screen design, larger screen gave it an sleeker and elegant look, the font display crystal clear and very bright. Can see it extremely well, even in bright sunlight. see text,call,calendar alerts on the HD LCD display.
The smart watch itself is lightweightReminder to move: it would buzz if you had been sedentary.it keep your active. it would be great for people with office jobs that sit all day. 12 months Warranty,Professional US and China customer service team to provide you with more comprehensive and timely service. you can through email:[email protected] or call us 866-989-9870.