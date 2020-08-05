LePan Smart Watch Bluetooth HD Touch Screen Heart Rate Monitors Activity Monitors Wristband Pedometer USB Charge Built-in Speaker Microphone Metal Frame, Replaceable Strap



Feature:

Product model: L11

Hardware platform: MTK2502c

Compatible System: Android 4.4+ and iOS 8.0+

LCD specifications: 1.61″ display screen

Resolution: 256*320 pixel

BT Version: BT4.0

Memory: 128M + 64M

Battery: 250mAh

Charging: USB Charging

Main Functios:

SPK: Support

MIC: Support

Speaker: Support

G-Sensor: Support

Heart Rate Sensor: Support

BT notification: SMS/MMS and other multimedia timely reminder

Bluetooth music player: Support

Pedometer: Support

Sedentary reminder: Support

Sleep monitoring: Support

Anti-lose function: Support

Contacts: Support

Phone Call: Support

Call Log: Support

Calls Reminder: Support

Remote Camera: Support

Recording feature: Support

USB: Magnetic USB connector

Clock display: Multiple sets of clock, random switching

Alarm clock: Support

Calculator: Support

Calendar: Support

Stopwatch: Support

Multi languages: Support

Guesture motion: raise hand to light up the screen

Dual mode bluetooth LePan smart watch:built-in speaker and microphone you can answer the call, have a unique noise reduction algorithm, it can maintain the call clarity even in the noisy environment.

Zinc aluminum alloy frame and leather wristband. Multi languages choose, Pedometer, G-Sensor, Remote Camera, Bluetooth(4.0) music player, Magnetic USB connector Charging, Calculator, Stopwatch, Alarm clock, Calls Reminder, Call Log, Speaker etc.

Sleep monitoring:sleep information helps encourage you to get to sleep earlier. Sedentary reminder:it will buzz on your arm to reminds you to move. Anti-lose function: you can find your smartwatch through the APP on your phone. Excellent US customer service team with 365 days long warranty. Happy shopping！we are always ready serve you Email:[email protected] or Tel:866-989-9870.

Smart watch L11 use 16:9 slim Tonneau touch screen design, larger screen gave it an sleeker and elegant look, the font display crystal clear and very bright. Can see it extremely well, even in bright sunlight. see text,call,calendar alerts on the HD LCD display.

The smart watch itself is lightweightReminder to move: it would buzz if you had been sedentary.it keep your active. it would be great for people with office jobs that sit all day. 12 months Warranty,Professional US and China customer service team to provide you with more comprehensive and timely service. you can through email:[email protected] or call us 866-989-9870.