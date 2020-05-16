Leopard caught on camera in Syunik Province – Panorama

Camera traps have captured a leopard in Arevik National Park in Syunik province on May 13. As Zangezur biosphere SNCO reported on its Facebook web page, the brand new picture was obtained from the cameras put in in the park.

The Caucasian or Persian leopard (Panthera pardus saxicolor), is without doubt one of the most endangered species residing in the Caucasus. This leopard subspecies could be discovered in the South Caucasus nations, Turkey, Iran, Turkmenistan and Afghanistan. Some consultants estimate there are lower than 1300 leopards left in wild.