Leone Nakarawa: Glasgow Warriors extend contract of Fiji star | Rugby Union News





Leone Nakarawa is staying at Scotstoun

Fiji lock Leone Nakarawa has prolonged his contract with Glasgow Warriors till the top of subsequent season.

The offloading ahead returned for a second stint with the membership in January after he was sacked by Racing 92.

That deal was resulting from expire on the finish of this season however the 32-year-old has dedicated for one more 12 months, topic to being granted a visa.

Nakarawa is presently in Fiji and can stay and prepare within the nation till August as he awaits the start of his youngster.

Nakarawa has received 62 caps for Fiji

“Leone is a world-class rugby player and a really exciting addition to Warriors squad for next season,” stated Glasgow head coach Danny Wilson.

“His reputation as an attacking threat goes before him and as a coach I know from experience how difficult he is to prepare against.”

“Leone gives experience and expertise in a range of positions within the pack and I understand how fashionable he’s with gamers and helps.

“I’m looking forward to working with him as we move forward into the new season and conclude the 2019/20 season.”

Nakawara has received 62 caps for Fiji and was half of the Sevens aspect that received gold on the 2016 Olympics.

He additionally received a PRO12 title with Glasgow in 2015, producing a man-of-the-match efficiency as they defeated Munster.

The Guinness PRO14 season will resume with derbies behind closed doorways from August 22.