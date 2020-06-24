Leone Nakarawa: Glasgow Warriors extend contract of Fiji star | Rugby Union News

Last Updated: 24/06/20 12:56pm
Fiji lock Leone Nakarawa has prolonged his contract with Glasgow Warriors till the top of subsequent season.
The offloading ahead returned for a second stint with the membership in January after he was sacked by Racing 92.
That deal was resulting from expire on the finish of this season however the 32-year-old has dedicated for one more 12 months, topic to being granted a visa.
Nakarawa is presently in Fiji and can stay and prepare within the nation till August as he awaits the start of his youngster.
“Leone is a world-class rugby player and a really exciting addition to Warriors squad for next season,” stated Glasgow head coach Danny Wilson.
“His reputation as an attacking threat goes before him and as a coach I know from experience how difficult he is to prepare against.”
“Leone gives experience and expertise in a range of positions within the pack and I understand how fashionable he’s with gamers and helps.
“I’m looking forward to working with him as we move forward into the new season and conclude the 2019/20 season.”
Nakawara has received 62 caps for Fiji and was half of the Sevens aspect that received gold on the 2016 Olympics.
He additionally received a PRO12 title with Glasgow in 2015, producing a man-of-the-match efficiency as they defeated Munster.
The Guinness PRO14 season will resume with derbies behind closed doorways from August 22.