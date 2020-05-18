Leonardo DiCaprio joins DR Congo gorilla park campaign after attack

Image copyright

Leonardo DiCaprio was nominated for finest actor on the Oscars earlier this 12 months





Leonardo DiCaprio has joined a campaign to help Africa’s oldest nature reserve after it got here beneath a lethal attack final month.

Virunga National Park within the Democratic Republic of Congo is a well-liked vacationer attraction and is thought for its endangered mountain gorilla inhabitants.

In April, 12 rangers on the park had been killed in an ambush by a suspected Rwandan insurgent group.

DiCaprio has now contributed to a brand new fund which goals to help the park.

Earth Alliance, a gaggle co-founded by the actor, has donated a part of the preliminary $2m (£1.65m) funding, though it’s not clear precisely how a lot.

“I had the great honour of meeting and supporting Virunga’s courageous team in their fight against illegal oil drilling in 2013,” DiCaprio mentioned in an announcement to BBC News.

The actor was an govt producer on the documentary Virunga, which was nominated for an Oscar in 2014.

“Virunga urgently needs funds to protect the endangered mountain gorilla population, to provide support to the rangers and the families of rangers who have fallen in the line of duty, and to help deliver essential disease prevention efforts,” he mentioned.

“It’s critical that we rally together during this time of incredible crisis.”

A 25-year previous silverback mountain gorilla pictured within the jungle of the Virunga National Park





The park, a Unesco World Heritage website, is without doubt one of the most biologically numerous on this planet, and his house to a number of hundred species of birds, reptiles and mammals.

On Monday, the park launched the Virunga Fund, made up of donations from teams together with Earth Alliance, which was co-founded by DiCaprio, Emerson Collective and Global Wildlife Conservation. The European Commission have additionally contributed.

Virunga Park mentioned it was going through a “series of unprecedented threats”. In addition to the latest attack on rangers, the coronavirus outbreak has pressured it to shut to vacationers, leading to a major lack of income.

Scientists have additionally mentioned Covid-19 poses an “existential threat” to the gorillas themselves.

The World Wide Fund For Nature has warned that mountain gorillas are prone to catching coronavirus as a result of they share 98% of their DNA with people.

A month after Virunga stopped all tourism actions, 12 park rangers, a driver and 4 members of the local people had been killed in a violent attack by round 60 militiamen.

The group ambushed a convoy of civilians that was being protected by the rangers. A press release from the park on the time described it as an attack on the native civilian inhabitants, including that the rangers weren’t the goal.

Kidnappers have beforehand been identified to focus on vacationers within the park. In 2018 attackers killed park ranger Rachel Masika Baraka in the course of the transient kidnapping of two British vacationers and their driver.

‘Twin threats’

National Virunga Park director Emmanuel De Merode mentioned he had “never been more worried” about the way forward for the park in gentle of the outbreaks of Ebola and Covid-19.

“Virunga’s rangers are racing against the clock to protect both the local communities that surround the park and the endangered mountain gorilla population from these twin threats,” he mentioned.

The park mentioned cash raised would offer pressing help for employees on the bottom to ship vital illness prevention efforts, regulation enforcement, and defend endangered species.

DiCaprio not too long ago starred in Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, directed by Quentin Tarantino (second left)





DiCaprio has grow to be well-known for his activism lately, notably on environmental points.

In 2016 he appeared in Before The Flood, a documentary that noticed him meet scientists and world leaders to debate the hazards of local weather change.

Last month he helped launch America’s Food Fund, a fundraising initiative that goals to make sure all US residents have entry to a dependable provide of meals. It has raised $26m (£21.4m) thus far.

The 45-year-old turned one of many world’s best-known actors within the late 1990s after showing in Titanic and Romeo + Juliet.

He has since starred in The Wolf of Wall Street, The Departed and Once Upon A Time in Hollywood. He gained the Oscar for finest actor in 2016 for The Revenant.

