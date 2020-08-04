Leonardo DiCaprio inks overall film, TV deal with Apple – Panorama

Leonardo DiCaprio is broadening his relationship with Apple, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The star- manufacturer’s Appian Way banner has actually tattooed a very first- look film and TV deal with the tech giant. Under the pact, the production business he runs together with Jennifer Davisson will establish brand-new TV series and movies for Apple.

Appian Way formerly had a 3- year film deal with Paramount Pictures and, prior to that, was housed at WarnerBros On the TV side, DiCaprio’s business had actually not had a pact prior to this one.

The arrangement extends Appian Way’s relationship with Apple beyond function Killers of the Flower Moon and TV series Shining Girls Apple paid $200 million for Flower Moon— which reunites star DiCaprio with director Martin Scorsese– in May after Paramount balked at the dark duration piece’s spending plan. As THR’s Kim Masters reported, Apple covered the large price and will stream the film, while Paramount will disperse the function theatrically worldwide.

On the TV side, thriller Shining Girls stars The Handmaid’s Tale Emmy winner Elisabeth Moss and is produced by Appian Way and MRCTelevision Apple landed rights to Shining Girls in 2015 after a competitive bidding procedure. The task has actually silently remained in advancement given that with DiCaprio and Moss connected to star.

Appian Way is the …