Leonardo DiCaprio Has ‘Spent 24/7’ With GF Camila Morrone Amid Lockdown – They’re Getting ‘Serious’!

The coronavirus pandemic has taken Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone even closer together!

According to reports, the couple celebrated the actress’ 23rd birthday on a yacht with their friends last week. The pair sailed from Marina Del Rey to Malibu with the likes of Nina Dobrev, snowboarder Shaun White, and actors Kevin Connolly and Lukas Haas. Don’t worry: all were wearing masks and practicing social distancing.

Overall, it sounds like the COVID lockdown has allowed the on average free-spirited actor’s relationship to blossom like never before. A source told People:

“He is usually very independent, spends lots of time with friends, but because of the lockdown, he has mostly spent time with Camila. He loves being with her.”

The insider added that the 45-year-old Oscar-winner seems “serious” about his younger lady, telling the outlet:

“They are very close. Leo has spent 24/7 with Camila for months at his house.”

It’s good to know someone’s thriving in this pandemic!

As we reported, a source previously told Us Weekly that Leo and Cami were “enjoying this time together off the grid” through the first couple of months of the coronavirus crisis, adding that while the couple are head over heels for each other, they are “not the type of couple to be posting on social media about each other.”

But their relationship isn’t completely covert either. As fans know, the pair attended the 2020 Academy Awards together back February (ah, pre-COVID memories). While Morrone walked the red carpet solo, she had a run-in with the Titanic star and his parents, George DiCaprio and Peggy Ann Farrar, at the big event before sitting in the leading row with the actor during the ceremony.

While PDA between them could be far and few between, it’s been said the couple, who started dating in December 2017, have now been very “serious” since August 2018. A source told Us during the time:

“They’re very in love. They’ve mentioned getting engaged… [Leo has] never loved a woman like this.”

And that was pre-COVID! We guess they’re super-duper serious now???

Although Leo hasn’t commented on his serious relationship, Morrone previously admitted it was “frustrating” to possess her identity so completely wrapped up into whom she’s dating. She said in an interview with the Los Angeles Times last December:

“I think more and more since people are seeing [her role in Mickey and the Bear], I’m slowly getting an identity outside of [her relationship with DiCaprio]. Which is frustrating, because I feel like there must always be an identity besides who you’re dating. I realize the association, but I’m confident that may continue to slip away and start to become less of a conversation.”

Hmm… we’ll see about this, gurl.

Thoughts??