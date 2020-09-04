Leonard Fournette signing means Buccaneers don’t trust Ronald Jones II

How does the Leonard Fournette signing effect Ronald Jones II’s season?

The Leonard Fournette signing by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was practically as stunning as the Jacksonville Jaguars launching him. Fournette was the previousNo 4 general choice by Jacksonville in the 2017 NFLDraft He didn’t even play out his novice handle theJaguars With Fournette now in Tampa Bay, what effect will this have on Buccaneers’ beginning running back Ronald Jones II?

Andy Holloway of The Fantasy Footballers possibly put it finest in stating the Buccaneers plainly don’ttrust Jones Though head coach Bruce Arians might have absolutely nothing however excellent things to state about the man, basic supervisor Jason Licht being permitted to generate yet another running back into the fold informs you whatever you require to understand about the circumstance. Will Jones remain the starter, though?

What Holloway anticipates is the Buccaneers will utilize all 3 of their noteworthy running backs this season in Fournette, Jones and borderline Pro Football Hall ofFamer LeSean McCoy Holloway pictures the Buccaneers will utilize Jones as their main ball provider, Fournette as the change-of-pace back and McCoy functioning as a third-down back/pass-catcher out of the backfield.

