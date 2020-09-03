Leonard Fournette plans to sign with Buccaneers, amplifying RB corps

Leonard Fournette is poised to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers here soon.

According to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, “The Bucs and RB Leonard Fournette have an agreement in principle, source said. And Tom Brady has a new RB. A big-time one.” Fournette was released by the team who drafted him No. 4 overall in the 2017 NFL Draft in the Jacksonville Jaguars earlier in the week. He now joins the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with Super Bowl aspirations.

Does Leonard Fournette help get the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to Super Bowl 55?

Tampa Bay continues to crush the offseason. The Buccaneers won the Tom Brady sweepstakes, and because of this, were able to convince tight end Rob Gronkowski to come out of retirement and be traded to this Mötley Crüe. With Mike Evans and Chris Godwin as arguably the best wide receiver tandem in football, only the running back corps was lacking for the Buccaneers.

Though they drafted Ke’Shawn Vaughn out of Vanderbilt and have guys like Ronald Jones II and LeSean McCoy on the roster, we weren’t entirely convinced Tampa Bay had a…