Leonard Fournette landing spots: Patriots, Buccaneers lead the top five

The marriage was rocky between Leonard Fournette and the Jacksonville Jaguars, and they’re now divorced. The team waived its former fourth-overall pick on Monday, ending a irreparable relationship that also saw the Jaguars decline his fifth-year option months ago, which hinted at things to come. In an attempt to move on before now, they put out trade feelers, but head coach Doug Marrone says the club couldn’t get a single draft pick — late and/or conditional — for Fournette, leaving them no other choice in his eyes.

Of course, Marrone making that public didn’t do any favors for Fournette’s brand on the way out, but it’s apropos for such a toxic relationship. And with that, Fournette goes from being one of the most heralded draft prospects in recent memory just three years ago, to a bit of a pariah. The stench of the latter could [also] be easily attributed to a floundering Jaguars club the has been forced to jettison a laundry list of top talent over the past few seasons, considering the NFLPA grievance against now-fired Tom Coughlin and all matter of violation that stemmed from his actions that led to it, along with the fact the Jaguars simply haven’t been a winning team since reaching the AFC Championship Game in Fournette’s first year.

They’re 11-21 since that trip, and the turnover has been massive. And one day after trading defensive end Yannick Ngakoue to the Minnesota Vikings — after he…