Leonard Cohen’s estate slams Republicans’ use of ‘Hallelujah’ as bid to politicize By Reuters





LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – The estate of Leonard Cohen stated on Friday it was thinking about legal action over the use of the Canadian vocalist’s “Hallelujah” at the Republican National Convention (RNC), calling it a brazen effort to politicize the tune.

A recording of “Hallelujah” by Tori Kelly was played throughout a fireworks show on Thursday night that followed President Donald Trump’s approval speech for the Republican election.

A 2nd, more operatic variation, was carried out on cam by American tenor Christopher Macchio.

Cohen’s estate stated in a declaration that it was “surprised and dismayed” the tune had actually been utilized, stating it had actually particularly rejected the RNC’s demand to do so.

It stated it was checking out legal choices and called the RNC’s choice a “rather brazen attempt to politicize and exploit in such an egregious manner ‘Hallelujah’, one of the most important songs in the Cohen song catalogue.”

“Had the RNC requested another song, ‘You Want it Darker’, for which Leonard won a posthumous Grammy in 2017, we might have considered approval of that song,” the declaration included.

Cohen passed away in 2016 at age 82 after a late profession revival. “Hallelujah,” very first launched in 1984, has actually become his most-performed tune.

The use of the tune upset Cohen …