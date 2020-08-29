Leonard Cohen Estate Denied RNC Request to Play “Hallelujah”

The estate of Leonard Cohen is “exploring” its legal alternatives after his tune “Hallelujah” was included two times at the Republican National Convention Thursday night. Both the estate and Sony/ ATV Music Publishing have actually verified to Pitchfork that the usage was not licensed.

Following Donald Trump’s approval speech for the Republican election, a recording of the tune carried out by Tori Kelly played throughout a fireworks show. Later, American tenor Christopher Macchio carried out an operatic variation survive on cam. According to Sony/ ATV Music Publishing CMO Brian J. Monaco, the Republican National Committee looked for and was denied authorization for a live efficiency the eve the occasion:

On the eve of the ending of the convention, agents from the

Republican National Committee called us concerning acquiring

authorization for a live efficiency of Leonard Cohen’s“Hallelujah” We.

decreased their request.

Michelle L. Rice, a legal agent of the Cohen estate, stated the estate was “exploring our legal options” however likewise used a various curatorial take on the RNC’s music guidance: