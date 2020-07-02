Leon Bailey: Bayer Leverkusen star keen on Premier League move this summer | Football News





Leon Bailey is keen on a move to the Premier League

Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey is keen on a move to the Premier League this summer and may very well be out there for a charge of between £20m and £30m.

The 22-year previous has three years left on his present deal at Leverkusen however desires to play in England and is working with Raheem Sterling’s brokers, Colossal Sports Management, to spice up his probabilities of a deal.

Bailey could have an opportunity to impress scouts from Manchester City, Liverpool, Manchester United and Everton on Saturday, who will all be in attendance when Leverkusen take on Bayern Munich within the DFB Cup Final in Berlin.

The Jamaica worldwide joined Leverkusen from Belgian facet Genk for £12.5m in January 2017 and has since scored 19 targets in 89 Bundesliga appearances, together with 5 thus far this season.

Bailey, who has been timed because the quickest participant within the Bundesliga, has been the topic of “concrete interest” from the Premier League up to now and now feels the time is true to make the move.

The Kingston-born participant was eligible to play for England attributable to two of his grandparents holding British passports and was being monitored by England boss Gareth Southgate earlier than in the end opting to symbolize his native Jamaica. He made his debut for Jamaica towards Honduras in June 2019.