The participant of the Tokyo Olympic Games, triple jumper Levon Aghasyan became the winner of the 27th championship of the Balkan countries, which is being held in the gym. Aghasyan showed 16.26m ․ result and became a gold medalist. The tournament was held from March 4 to 5 in Istanbul, Turkey.

“There is still a lot of work to be done, but I am happy for the medal I won after a long break,” Lyon wrote on his social media pages.

Out of 8 athletes representing Armenia, wrestler Yervand Mkrtchyan won a medal, overcoming the 1500m distance in 3: 46-05 and taking the second place.

The Armenian team also included Razmik Mkrtchyan, Roman Aleksanyan, Gor Harutyunyan, Gayane Chiloyan, Ellada Alaverdyan, Yana Sargsyan; The latter took the 7th place in long jump and triple jump.

Leon Aghasyan will take part in the World Gymnastics Championship in Serbia on March 18-22. As for the Armenian athletics team, on June 11 our team will compete in Malta at the European Junior Championships, and in May-August at the World and European Championships.