Leo DiCaprio’s ‘All In’ Fan Experience Most Wanted, So Far

Good good luck attempting to rating Leonardo DiCaprio, Drake or Michael Rubin‘s All In Challenge fan experiences … the competitors is $TIFF!!!

Leo, Michael and also Ellen DeGeneres in fact hold the leading 3 places in the top 10 fan experiences … indicating they have one of the most entrances, since Friday mid-day. Michael, the 76 ers companion that developed the All In Challenge, and also his best sporting activities fan experience are resting rather … sandwiched in between Ellen and also Leo.

As we informed you … ALL earnings from the public auctions and also drawings are mosting likely to aid feed Americans impacted by COVID-19



TMZ.com

Leo’s holding thatNo 1 area by raffling off a walk-on function in his following Martin Scorsese– routed movie “Killers of the Flower Moon,” which costars Robert DeNiro So, a chance at hanging with Leo and also Bobby D is as preferred as you would certainly anticipate.

Rubin, that additionally possesses the preferred Fanatics brand name, goes to # 2 by supplying you tickets to mostly all of the globe’s most significant showing off occasions– the NBA Finals, World Series, Stanley Cup Finals and also the Olympics Opening Ceremonies, to call simply a couple of. He additionally included a $100 k Fanatics present card!!!

Ellen’s offering a person an opportunity to be her following co-host, which obtained her resting at # 3. Here’s the remainder of the top 10:

4. Justin Timberlake (Pebble Beach Golf with Bill Murray)

5. Drake (Fly Air Drake, OVO & – on motion picture function)

7.Matthew McConaughey (University ofTexas football video game)

8. TikTok celebritiesCharli &Dixie(Shopping, show and also fire TikTok videos)

9.JustinBieber(Private efficiency at your house)

10 GaryVaynerchuk($25 kWineLibrary purchasing spree,”Trash Talk” podcast)

.

Of program, that detail leaves out some remarkable public auction products, like the onesTomBrady,MagicJohnson and alsoPeytonManning are supplying– however those expensive products have actually additionally assisted theAll In Challenge currently generate nearly$ 8.5 million!!!

