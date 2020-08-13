Lenovo’s sales strong despite growing threat of US sanctions

The world’s biggest computer system maker Lenovo reported strong sales and earnings development for the 2nd quarter, acquiring US market share even as the threat of sanctions on Chinese business running in the nation grows.

While lots of others consisting of ByteDance, Tencent and Huawei have actually fallen nasty of intensifying limitations from Washington, Lenovo is an unusual success story in the US, keeping its company in the nation while gearing up the world for the work-from-home age.

The group grew its US laptop computer and home computer market share to 16 percent in the very first half of the year, tracking just HP and Dell, according to IDC. Customers consisting of the US Air Force purchased its laptop computers to assist personnel work from house.

Unlike Huawei, which has actually seen its global company paralyzed by a years-long project by Washington, Lenovo’s global sales are more crucial to the business than ever, generating 79 percent of profits in its last .

But dangers loom as the US election methods and the Trump administration targets whatever China- associated, from lip-syncing apps to online messaging platforms. So far the Hong Kong- noted business, in which the Chinese federal government holds a stake, has actually remained on the best side of US-China relations.

“Whenever China-US relations are bad, we’re …