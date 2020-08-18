Lenovo’s new Yoga laptops feature the latest Intel and AMD chips

When you’re discussing laptops, “spec bump” is typically code for “boring.” But here’s a spec bump I’m really really fired up about. Behold: Lenovo has actually rebranded its Yoga C740 and Yoga C640 as the Yoga 7i and Yoga 6, respectively.

The 7i will consist of Intel’s “latest” CPUs– probably the upcoming “Tiger Lake” generation. AMD’s Ryzen 4000 line provided Intel a run for its cash this year, so it’ll be intriguing to see whether the new chips can recover. Intel declares they’ll use substantially much better speeds while drawing less power than previous generations, thanks to its new 10nm SuperFin style. The chips likewise consist of Intel’s new Xe incorporated graphics, which the business has actually revealed to run contemporary AAA titles efficiently.

Like its predecessor, the new 7i seems a convertible MacBook Air rival targeting midrange customers (it’s a tier under the business’s premium flagship, the Yoga C940). It can be found in 14-inch and 15-inch setups and includes front-facing Dolby Atmos speakers, Amazon Alexa combination, a cam with an incorporated personal privacy shutter, and 2 ports that support Intel’s new Thunderbolt 4 requirement.

Lenovo declares you’ll get 13 hours of battery life out of the 15-inch design, and 16 hours on the 14-inch design. It’s likewise guaranteeing a really …